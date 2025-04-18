Real Madrid make €80m Italian international top transfer target ahead of summer rebuild: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a surprise move to sign Nicolo Barella in the summer. The Spanish giants believe they need to rebuild the squad and see the Italian star as one of the perfect fits for their future.

As per a report in Fichajes, Barella is 'an obsession' for the Real Madrid hierarchy, and they are determined to sign him this summer. They believe the Inter Milan midfielder can bring in the experience and leadership needed in the squad.

Florentino Perez is reportedly leading the charge as he has been keeping tabs on Barella for years. With Luka Modric in the twilight of his career, the Spanish giants are keen on replacing him.

The report adds that the Serie A side are ready to sell their star player at the end of the season. They have set a price tag of €80 million and will not agree to negotiate a lower fee.

Manchester City were also linked with Barella in recent months, while Liverpool are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

Real Madrid target signed new contract at Inter Milan last year

Nicolò Barella signed a new deal at Inter Milan in 2024, keeping him at San Siro until 2029. The Italian midfielder claimed that he had no doubts over renewing his contract and was delighted to extend his stay.

Speaking to the club's official website, Barella stated that he was proud to represent the club on the pitch and wished to win more trophies with them. The Real Madrid target added that the fans were also a key reason for his decision, as they have backed him and the club constantly. He said via Football Italia:

“Today, I am extremely happy and moved to extend my contract with Inter for a number of years. I have never had any doubts: I believe in this project and, most of all, I wanted to sign before the European tournament. I am truly proud to be able to keep fighting for the colours of this great Club for years to come."

“My wish is to continue on the successful journey that the squad and coach have experienced in recent years. We want to keep growing and bring more joy to our fans. We have had unforgettable moments with them, and I am sure there will be many more. I cannot wait to go again in front of the wonderful Nerazzurri fans, all of us together for Inter.”

Real Madrid target Barella became the highest-earning Italian player in the league after penning the new deal. He now earns €7 million per season – €2 million over his previous deal at the club.

