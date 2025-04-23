Real Madrid make decision on Vinicius Jr's contract amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr - Reports

Real Madrid have decided to renew Vinicius Junior's contract amid talk of a team-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, according to MARCA (via Managing Madrid). The Brazilian forward is among the best players in the world and apparently has admirers in the Middle East as well.

Vinicius was outstanding for Los Blancos last season, registering 25 goals and 12 assists from 40 games across competitions. His efforts helped the club win the league, the Champions League, and the Supercopa de España.

The 24-year-old narrowly missed out on last year's Ballon d'Or (Rodri won), but won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024. Vinicius hasn't been in his element this season following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer.

However, the Brazilian has still managed 20 goals and 14 assists from 46 games across competitions. He has been linked with an exit from Real Madrid and has been eyed by clubs from Saudi Arabia for a while.

Vinicius is under contract with the Spanish champions until 2027, and the club are now ready to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian, who dons the No. 7 jersey made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo, is already in talks with Los Blancos regarding a new deal.

The player has publicly expressed a desire to stay on several occasions, and Real Madrid are now planning to tie him down to a new deal until 2030. The two parties have already held multiple discussions regarding the matter.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about a potential return to Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he could return to the Santiago Bernabeu once his career is over. The Portuguese superstar joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo went on to spend nine seasons with the club, winning every trophy on offer, including two league titles and four of his five Champions League trophies. He ultimately left the La Liga champions in the summer of 2018 to move to Juventus.

Speaking earlier this year to journalist Eduardo Aguirre, as cited by GOAL, Cristiano Ronaldo said his time at the Santiago Bernabeu was the happiest of his career.

"Maybe after ending my career, something can happen. My period at Real Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo registered 450 goals from 438 games across competitions for Los Blancos during his career, and is the club's all-time record goalscorer.

