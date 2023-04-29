Real Madrid make selling defender their priority for the summer - Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly prioritized the sale of Ferland Medy ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

As reported by Madrid Xtra (via Relevo), Los Blancos are looking to part ways with the Frenchman over the summer.

Ferland Mendy has endured a disappointing runn of form due to a number of factors.

The France international has been in and out of the Real Madrid side throughout the campaign owing to his injury issues.

Mendy has missed a total of 51 games with injuries since his €53 million move from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2019.

The 27-year-old has played just 1868 minutes of football this season across 25 appearances, providing one assist in the process.

The left-back has missed 20 games this season itself and Los Blancos have not really missed him on the pitch.

Eduardo Camavinga has done exceptionally well in an unorthodox left-back role, while Nacho Fernandez has also done well in the position with his experience and versatility.

Fran Garcia is also set to return to the club having impressed at Rayo Vallecano and looks like a solid option.

It is clear that Real Madrid do not consider Mendy as an indispensable member of the side any more.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City have shown interest in Mendy in recent times.

The Frenchman has made a total of 130 appearances for Los Blancos till date, having scored five goals and provided 10 assists in the process.

Real Madrid set deadline for signing €150 million rated superstar

Real Madrid have reportedly set a deadline for the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Spanish giants are keen on signing the England international, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Bellingham is widely expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, having impressed at Signal Iduna Park following his £25 million move from Birmingham City in 2020.

According to Pacajo of Cadena SAR, Real Madrid ideally want Bellingham's arrival to be announced after the UEFA Champions League final (June 10).

Manchester City are believed to be the biggest threat for Los Blancos in their pursuit of the Englishman.

Pep Guardiola's side are also in pursuit of Bellingham, valued by Borussia Dortmund at around €150 million.

Liverpool were also in the mix but have cooled their interest due to the extorbitant asking price.

Bellingham has featured 40 times across competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

