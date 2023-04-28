Real Madrid set deadline for signing €150 million rated superstar - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set a deadline for when they want to seal the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos are one of several top European heavyweights in the race for Bellingham, 19, who is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer. According to Pacajo of Cadena SAR, Madrid want the deal to be sorted by May.

The report adds that Real Madrid ideally want Bellingham's arrival to be announced after the hypothetical UEFA Champions League final (June 10). Carlo Ancelotti's side are hoping to reach the final for a second consecutive season.

However, Manchester City stand in their way, with the two sides set to clash in the semifinals. Pep Guardiola's side are also in pursuit of Bellingham. The midfielder is valued by BvB at around €150 million per GOAL. This fee saw Liverpool cool their interest in the player.

It is also stated that Madrid have an advantage over City as they hold an excellent relationship with Dortmund. BvB will reportedly be more flexible in negotiations with Real Madrid. Bellingham's representatives have visited Valdebebas and have dined with Los Blancos' intermediaries.

Bellingham has featured 39 times across competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. He has become the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and the youngest skipper to score in a Champions League match.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is looking to bolster his midfield with Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, in the latter stages of their careers. Bellingham is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting teenagers and could become a long-term replacement for either Modric or Kroos.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is eager for his side to end the season with silverware

Real Madrid have struggled in the league this season.

Real Madrid have all but surrendered their La Liga crown to Barcelona. Ancelotti's men trail their El Clasico rivals by 11 points at the top of the league with seven games remaining. It would take a massive collapse from the Blaugrana to change matters.

However. Los Merengues have impressed in cup competitions. They face City in the Champions League semifinals on May 9 (first-leg) and May 17 (second-leg). Before that, Los Blancos clash with Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6.

Ancelotti has touched on his side's difficulties in the league by admitting they haven't been good enough. However, he has urged his troops to focus for their quest for trophy success in cup competitions (via MadridXtra):

"We have not been good in La Liga. We could do better, we know. But now we have to focus on the games left: Copa del Rey and Champions League."

Madrid have won 20 of 31 league games this season. They suffered a 4-2 defeat to Girona last time out and will next face Almeria tomorrow (April 29).

