Real Madrid won't make any more summer signings after dropping out of race to sign €120m-rated 24-year-old: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly dropped their interest in French forward Christopher Nkunku. The RB Leipzig star was the subject of interest from Los Blancos thanks to his incredible performances last season.

According to El Debate, the Spanish giants have ended their pursuit of Nkunku and will not sign any more players this summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side have already strengthened their midfield by signing Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for €80 million. The Frenchman is seen as a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Casemiro.

The La Liga and Champions League champions also bolstered their backline by signing German defender Antonio Rudiger. The 29-year-old is set to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Chelsea on June 30.

The club were rumored to be interested in signing a top-quality forward to provide cover and later replace striker Karim Benzema. Christopher Nkunku emerged as a transfer target for Los Blancos.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, as he scored 35 goals and provided 19 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions. Nkunku scored seven goals in the Champions League, which included a hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

As per the El Debate report, Real Madrid are reluctant to meet Leipzig's €120 million asking price for the Frenchman. Los Blancos have now ended their pursuit of the forward but could reignite their interest next summer if he stays at the German club.

Furthermore, the club have a number of strikers on their books. Luka Jovic has failed to live up to expectations since his £60 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019. He is reportedly keen to secure a move away from the Spanish capital this summer.

Mariano Diaz was behind Benzema and Jovic in the pecking order at Real Madrid last season. He made just eleven appearances in all competitions. Real Madrid must decide on what to do with Luka Jovic and Diaz before they can sign a new striker.

Real Madrid are likely to focus on extending Marco Asensio's contract in the coming weeks

Los Blancos will focus on extending Marco Asensio's contract in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos are now likely to switch their focus to keeping hold of some of their star players such as Marco Asensio, whose contract is set to expire next summer.

The Spaniard played a key role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumph last season as he scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. The Spanish giants are set to part ways with Gareth Bale and Isco, whose contracts will expire at the end of the month. They will, therefore, be keen to keep hold of Asensio.

As per El Nacional, the 26-year-old has attracted interest from Liverpool and AC Milan, who could look to take advantage of his current contract situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

