Real Madrid make surprise decision on Carlo Ancelotti's future with current contract set to expire at the end of the season - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made a surprising decision regarding the future of their manager Carlo Ancelotti whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to 90Min, the Spanish giants are ready to offer the Italian a contract extension to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu despite him having an agreement to take charge of the Brazilian national team next summer.

It goes without saying that Carlo Ancelotti's future has attracted a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks. The Italian has less than a year left on his contract with Real Madrid and has reportedly reached an agreement with the Brazilian FA to take charge of the national team after running down his deal with Los Blancos.

However, it appears there'll be a twist in the saga, with 90Min now claiming that the Spanish giants are now open to extending the Italian's stint at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond July.

As per the report, the Merengues are aware of the manager's affiliation with the Selecao but have not ruled out the possibility of tying him to a new deal.

The source claims that the Real Madrid hierarchy have considered their options and explored alternatives in the case that the Italian ends up leaving. Some of the options considered include club legend Raul, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Brighton & Hove's Roberto De Zirbi.

However, the club's playing staff are said to have informed club president Florentino Perez and the board that they prefer Carlo Ancelotti to continue being in charge of the dressing room.

The report also mentions that Real Madrid are aware that the Italian has the admiration of the dressing room, especially young talents such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni. They also believe the Italian's man management is unrivaled and would like him to stay on new terms.

What is next for Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid?

Following the conclusion of the international break, Real Madrid will return to action this weekend. The Spanish giants are scheduled to go head-to-head with Cadiz in a vital clash at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla tomorrow (November 26).

They will then switch their focus to the UEFA Champions League where they face Napoli in their fifth group-stage game next week on Wednesday. Ancelotti's men will then square it off with Granada in La Liga on December 2.

As it stands, the Merengues top their Champions League group with 12 points from four games. They are also second in the Liga table with 34 points from 13 matches.