Real Madrid make a three-man shortlist to replace outgoing Zinedine Zidane - Reports 

Real Madrid have identified Raul, Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte as the three managers who could replace the outgoing Zinedine Zidane this summer.

It was reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano this morning that Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have mutually decided to part ways after a trophyless season. Los Blancos have shortlisted the three aforementioned managers, with Massimiliano Allegri being the front-runner for the job.

Zinedine Zidane has communicated tonigjt to people who work around him and players that he’s 100% leaving Real Madrid. Confirmed. 🚨⚪️



Zidane will speak with Florentino Perez and announce his decision officially in the next hours but he’s leaving. It’s over. ⏳ #Real #Zidane https://t.co/5mgJPfIOyD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Real Madrid have club legend Raul as a backup plan if Allegri decides to move to either Tottenham Hotspur or Juventus. However, with Antonio Conte and Inter Milan's sudden split, the 51-year-old Italian is now in the mix as well.

Massimiliano Allegri was a candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman ended his first spell with Real Madrid in 2018. However, the 5-time Serie A-winning manager is now closer than ever to taking charge of the Los Blancos' dugout.

Massimiliano Allegri is wanted by Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus

Former AC Milan and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is set to be at the center of a managerial tussle this summer. Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan have all identified the 53-year-old as their primary target for their respective managerial posts.

However, Real Madrid seem to be currently leading the race in landing Allegri for next season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Allegri's representatives were present in Madrid earlier this week to strike a deal with Madrid. Max Allegri is also keen on a move to the Spanish giants instead of returning to Italy.

Allegri has won 5 Serie A titles. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte has also emerged as a target for big European clubs. After him and Inter Milan parted ways with immediate effect, Conte has been identified by Juventus as a potential replacement for Andrea Pirlo. The 51-year-old previously helped the Old Lady win 3 Serie A titles.

However, it seems unlikely Real Madrid will go after Conte. Los Blancos have made it very clear that their first option is Massimiliano Allegri followed by Raul.

Zinedine Zidane decides to end his second stint as Real Madrid manager @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/Ssxth78mgM — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 26, 2021