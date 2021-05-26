Antonio Conte and Inter Milan part ways with immediate effect

Inter Milan and Antonio Conte have parted ways with immediate effect. This comes as a shock - just days after the Italian manager helped the Nerazzurri win their first Serie A title since 2010.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Conte had a massive fallout with the Inter Milan hierarchy. Based on reports, Conte was unhappy with Inter Milan's plans to sell key players due to the sickening financial situation at the San Siro. The club is reported to have been forced into selling €80 million worth of players this summer.

Despite winning the Serie A title in convincing fashion and reaching a Europa League final in 2020, the board and Antonio Conte were unable to share their future ambitions with the club, resulting in Antonio Conte parting ways with Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte and Inter have reached an agreement to part ways immediatly, done. He’s leaving Inter - game over after two seasons, one Scudetto and the Europa League final. ⚫️🔵 #Inter #Conte — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Inter Milan forced to pay hetfy compensation to outgoing Antonio Conte

Inter Milan are forced to pay a compensation of €7 million to outgoing manager Antonio Conte. The 51-year-old was due to earn €13 million in salaries based on his contract, which was due to expire in 2022.

The hefty compensation is a result of Inter Milan discharging Antonio Conte from his duties as manager sooner than what both parties had agreed upon in the contract.

Inter Milan are in need of a new manager all of a sudden. The Serie A champions are looking towards Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri as possible replacements for Antonio Conte.

Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte are now two of the most sorted after managers in European football, with big places looking to bring them into their vacant dugouts. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Tottenham are some of the top clubs who are looking to replace their managers this summer.

Allegri will be at the center of a managerial tussle this summer. Earlier today it was reported that Allegri's representatives were in Madrid, potentially discussing a deal at Real Madrid to replace Zinedine Zidane if the Frenchman decided to quit at the end of the season. However, Inter Milan have now entered the race to sign the 5-time Serie A winning manager.

Clubs will also be looking at the possible availability of Antonio Conte. With Juventus seemingly unhappy with how the season went under the leadership of Andrea Pirlo, the Old Lady might be tempted to bring in their former manager who helped them win 3 Serie A titles.

Inter will pay around €7m to Antonio Conte to part ways immediatly [salary was €13m until June 2022]. The agreement has been reached today. 🚨 #Conte



Conte will be available with immediate effect. Inter will look for a new manager: Simone Inzaghi and Allegri also in the list. pic.twitter.com/jNJbHyRJqs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021