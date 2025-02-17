Real Madrid make transfer decision on 22-year-old star amid uncertain future with Spanish giants: Reports

Real Madrid are ready to offload Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes.net. The French midfielder has failed to cement his place under Carlo Ancelotti and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air.

Camavinga was a wanted man in the summer of 2021, but Los Blancos managed to win the race for his signature. The LaLiga champions reportedly paid Rennes €40m for his services.

However, the 22-year-old has been in and out of the first team so far and his performances this season have left a lot to be desired. Camavinga has registered 19 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season, 13 of which have been starts.

However, his poor form has generated doubts at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos have subsequently opened the doors for his exit. Despite the player's struggles this season, his stock remains high.

There's considerable interest in his services from the Premier League as well as Ligue 1. Camavinga's age, coupled with his versatility, makes him a lucrative option for clubs across the continent.

The LaLiga giants are aware that the player's exit could be a chance to raise a considerable fee this summer. Eduardo Camavinga is under contract until 2029, so Real Madrid will have the upper hand in any negotiations. The club could be ready to cash in on him for a considerable fee at the end of this season.

Will Real Madrid sign a new midfielder in the summer?

Real Madrid have set their sights on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, according to recent reports. The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for the San Sebastian club in recent seasons and is expected to be on the move at the end of this campaign.

Zubimendi has admirers in the Premier League as well, with Arsenal apparently hot on his heels. However, Los Blancos are planning to win the race by submitting a player-plus-cash offer for the 26-year-old.

Zubimendi is under contract at the Reale Arena until 2027 and reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal. However, Real Madrid are planning to offer €45m and a youth striker, Gonzalo Garcia, to convince Sociedad to let him go.

Garcia is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu and apparently has admirers at the Basque club too. Real Sociedad, as such, could be open to such an arrangement. However, the report adds that Los Blancos could retain some control over the Spanish striker's contract if he leaves.

