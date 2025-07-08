Real Madrid make transfer stance clear on selling Rodrygo, Endrick, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos amid rumors: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made their transfer decision about selling or keeping certain key players this summer. They reportedly include Rodrygo, Endrick, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, and Dani Ceballos.

Los Blancos had an underwhelming 2024-25 season, losing out on both the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga. Despite having a stellar attack, their defensive issues cost them multiple times last season. In light of their recent performances and Xabi Alonso's arrival as head coach, the Spanish giants are reportedly making major transfer decisions this summer.

According to SPORT (h/t Madrid Universal), some of the Real Madrid players who could see a major change in their future include Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Endrick. Xabi Alonso is reportedly open to selling Rodrygo, Ceballos, and Mendy if suitable offers come in. However, the Spanish side are not going to force anyone out and also help those looking to leave the club.

Rodrygo and Mendy's contracts run until 2028, while Ceballos is tied to Los Blancos until 2027. However, all of them have seen decreasing playtime since last season. Rodrygo, among them, has multiple European giants waiting to sign him, including Arsenal. However, Real Madrid will not let go of either player without a lucrative deal.

Meanwhile, David Alaba's case is affected due to his injuries. Los Blancos made new defensive signings this summer, including Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. It could be difficult for Alaba to regain regular playtime, and he could find a way out of the club.

Endrick's situation is reportedly quite different from the other four aforementioned players. Real Madrid consider the Brazilian youngster untouchable as he's considered a long-term prospect. However, the Spaniards could explore a loan deal to a Champions League side due to his lack of playtime at the club.

Real Madrid open to selling Andriy Lunin if the right proposal arrives: Reports

Andriy Lunin - Source: Getty

According to AS (h/t Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are exploring the option of selling goalkeeper Andriy Lunin if a suitable offer arrives this summer. Lunin has always been Los Blancos' second choice for protecting the goal, with Thibaut Courtois being the undisputed first choice.

The report further suggests that Los Merengues aren't actively looking to offload him. However, if Lunin finds a suitable offer, they will facilitate the departure. The Ukrainian shot-stopper's current contract runs until June 2026, but Madrid are open to offering him a renewal until 2028, if he chooses to stay.

Lunin reportedly wants regular playtime, which seems unlikely with Courtois' current form and availability. The Belgian shot-stopper was unavailable for most of the 2023-24 season due to an ACL injury, but is back to his previous form now. During Courtois' absence, Lunin played a key role for the Spanish giants. However, with him back at his best, it will be difficult for Lunin to gain regular playtime.

Real Madrid will reportedly sit down with Lunin and assess all options after the FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-finals on July 9.

