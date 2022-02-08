Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti asks Florentino Perez to get rid of signing who cost €55 million: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been quite conservative this season as he hasn't shown much trust in his bench players. Now, according to a recent report from El Nacional, Carlo Ancelotti has asked Florentino Perez to get rid of one of his squad players, Eduardo Camavinga.

Eduardo Camavinga was signed by Real Madrid for a transfer fee of €55 million from Rennes at the start of the 2021-22 season. The French international was considered one of the hottest midfield prospects with many clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, declaring interest in signing him. Camavinga was ideally a Zinedine Zidane target as the former Real Madrid manager saw great potential in him. Zidane convinced the versatile midfielder to join Los Blancos, which was also the dream of the 19-year-old.

However, Zinedine Zidane left his role as the manager of Real Madrid for the second time after having an issue with club president Florentino Perez. Los Blancos had to find a replacement for the vacant job as Zidane left the club just before the start of the 2021-22 season. In came former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was influential behind Los Blancos' glorious La Decima journey.

The 2021-22 season is now moving towards the second half and Madrid are currently top of the league table. The 13 time European champions have been playing some entertaining football and fans are hoping for a great end to the season. However, issues have started to arise at the Santiago Bernabeu and one of the major talking points is Ancelotti's lack of trust in young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Ali @Redondizou If Carlo is not going to do a better job integrating the quality, and younger players he has in the squad he's gonna take himself to a 2nd sack. KCM are great, but freaking integrate Camavinga and Fede too. Why is Isco so unused? he made us better. Bad coaching calls all around. If Carlo is not going to do a better job integrating the quality, and younger players he has in the squad he's gonna take himself to a 2nd sack. KCM are great, but freaking integrate Camavinga and Fede too. Why is Isco so unused? he made us better. Bad coaching calls all around.

According to the latest report from El Nacional, Ancelotti wants to sell Eduardo Camavinga as the Italian has no plans for him in the future. Ancelotti has also been accused of being too conservative as he often lacks trust in his fringe players.

Camavinga, who is one of Ancelotti's squad players, has only played 787 minutes this season and was taken off at half-time in a recent match against Granada. The report also suggests that he views the young Frenchman as an inheritance from Zidane and something that he has not asked for.

Are tensions rising around Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelloti?

Real Madrid started the 2021-22 season brilliantly. Carlo Ancelotti picked up the squad that was left by Zidane and made them play some impressive football in the last few months. This was evident in their results too, as Los Blancos were just cruising to the top of the table with a great lead over their runners up.

Carlo Ancelotti @MrAncelotti The enormous commitment of these players resulted in an important victory. Now it's time to recover and prepare for the next game. #HalaMadrid The enormous commitment of these players resulted in an important victory. Now it's time to recover and prepare for the next game. #HalaMadrid https://t.co/8f8MVvueRO

However, in the last few weeks, Madrid have struggled to win matches, something that they did effortlessly at the start of the season.

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu is a bit tense as the lead over second-placed Sevilla decreased to just seven points. But Ancelotti's fate will be decided in the Champions League when Los Blancos go head-to-head against PSG in the round of 16 this month.

The Italian has some crucial games ahead of him and his future at Madrid will be decided in the final few months of the season.

