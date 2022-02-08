Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti makes crucial transfer decision involving Erling Haaland - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly decided against signing Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

According to madrid-barcelona.com (via El Nacional), the Italian tactician favors a front three of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and possibly Kylian Mbappe for next season.

The Frenchman is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is reportedly set to join Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer.

Mbappe's impending arrival has forced Ancelotti to veto the signing of Haaland. With Benzema playing some of the best football of his career and Vinicius shining through this season, Ancelotti wants to continue with the duo.

Moreover, Haaland would want a starring role in the Madrid lineup, which might not be possible with Mbappe's arrival.

The aforementioned report even claims that Halaland's agent Mino Raiola doesn't want his client to join Real Madrid along with Mbappe. Thus Ancelotti has informed president Florentino Perez of his decision to drop Haaland's pursuit.

Some might argue that at 34 years of age, Benzema isn't getting any younger and with future in mind, Madrid should seriously pursue the Norwegian.

The combination of Haaland and Mbappe could serve Madrid for years to come, provided Los Blancos sign both superstars of modern football.

How Real Madrid targets Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have fared this season

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Both Mbappe and Haaland have had superlative seasons so far and are leading their respective clubs in terms of goals scored. Mbappe has been the shining light for PSG even with the presence of Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman has made 30 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, scoring 20 goals. He has also provided 16 assists in the process.

Haaland, on the other hand, is on an even better goal-scoring streak. In 20 matches across competitions, he has netted 23 goals and provided six assists.

Madrid are set to benefit heavily even if one of the two stars decides to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar