Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti unwilling to sign 'toxic' PSG attacker this summer: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is unwilling to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi, as per El Nacional.

The Spanish outlet claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is happy to sell the Argentine international to Real Madrid. However, Carlo Ancelotti is far from interested in the former Inter Milan skipper due to his antics.

Real Madrid are believed to be in the market for a new centre-forward to deputize for Karim Benzema. Los Blancos have parted ways with both Luka Jovic and Borja Mayoral over the summer, leaving only Mariano Diaz as the backup for their star striker.

El Nacional claims that Ancelotti has been approached by several players, with Icardi being the latest to get in touch with the manager regarding a move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“We respect Keylor Navas, he does not want to be 2nd goalkeeper - it’s normal. I’m told there are clubs now interested”. PSG manager Galtier: “We will sign a new striker, as we’re looking to find a solution for Mauro Icardi and also Kalimuendo will join Rennes”.“We respect Keylor Navas, he does not want to be 2nd goalkeeper - it’s normal. I’m told there are clubs now interested”. PSG manager Galtier: “We will sign a new striker, as we’re looking to find a solution for Mauro Icardi and also Kalimuendo will join Rennes”. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG“We respect Keylor Navas, he does not want to be 2nd goalkeeper - it’s normal. I’m told there are clubs now interested”. https://t.co/YXR1PqoBF0

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier has already made it clear that he does not want Icardi in his squad and wants to get rid of him as soon as possible. Galtier has even threatened to relegate the Argentine to the reserve team that competes in the fifth division of French football.

The Ligue 1 champions are believed to be frustrated with Icardi's attitude and but are struggling to find suitors due to his high wages. The report suggests that PSG are happy to offload Icardi for just €30 million.

However, that has not convinced Real Madrid to make a move for the former Barcelona striker. Carlo Ancelotti reportedly sees Icardi as a toxic player who could affect the mentality of his dressing room.

Los Blancos are understood to be more interested in Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomas although the Spaniard might not fancy serving as a squad player.

With Real Madrid not interested, can PSG outcast find a club this summer?

Icardi, despite his undisputed goalscoring ability, has experienced a dip in his career in recent years, especially since his move to Paris. The player has been a shadow of his former self ever since leaving Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“Real Madrid means top level, so it makes sense to consider this club as the end of my career”. Carlo Ancelotti: “After Real Madrid, I will retire. This chapter will close my career as manager”, tells to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.“Real Madrid means top level, so it makes sense to consider this club as the end of my career”. Carlo Ancelotti: “After Real Madrid, I will retire. This chapter will close my career as manager”, tells to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid“Real Madrid means top level, so it makes sense to consider this club as the end of my career”. https://t.co/SKg3bqSmVl

PSG could struggle to offload Icardi this summer as most clubs might not want to recruit such a controversial character. The player's wages could also be a stumbling block as many clubs would struggle to pay his weekly wages of €135,000.

Icardi could have been a brilliant backup for Benzema but Ancelotti has every right to dismiss a move for a player who could have a negative effect on the dressing room.

