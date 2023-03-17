Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal interested in signing in-form Premier League star - Reports

According to GOAL, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Arsenal are all interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Kauro Mitoma in the summer. The Japanese has been in spectacular form for the Seagulls so far this season.

In 26 appearances this season, Mitoma has scored eight goals and has provided six assists for Roberto De Zerbi's team. The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the best dribblers in the league.

Mitoma used to play university football only four years ago and his rise to the top has been quite remarkable. The rich vein of form has attracted interest from top European clubs.

Real Madrid are interested in adding more players to their ranks alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are keen to build a team to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. They already have the likes of Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and more in their ranks. Adding Mitoma would further enhance their attacking strength.

Manchester City are also interested in enhancing their attacking pool. Riyad Mahrez is aging. Hence, adding Mitoma to play alongside Jack Grealish could certainly help.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reacted to the win against Liverpool

Real Madrid managed to earn a 6-2 aggregate win over Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League to seal their spot in the quarterfinal of the tournament. Los Blancos will face Chelsea in the last eight.

Despite winning the first leg 5-2, Carlo Ancelotti's team were on their toes in the second leg and earned a 1-0 win. Courtois lauded the performance, saying (via Los Blancos' official website):

“It was a good performance from us. They tried to create chances, Alisson made a series of brilliant saves and until our goal came, we knew they were still in the game. Once we got that goal, the game cooled off a bit and we knew we were going to qualify.”

Courtois added:

“They were also aware following the first leg, that we could punish them in behind if they went too crazy but they were looking for that goal early on just like Chelsea did last year, and that's when the game could have changed. We showed real authority and maturity in how we went about the game. That was the key, not overthinking too much."

Real Madrid will return to action on March 19 as they take on Barcelona in La Liga.

