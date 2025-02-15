Real Madrid and Manchester City asked to fork out staggering £100m for 21-year-old attacker amid Barcelona interest: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City will have to pay £100m to sign Florian Wirtz this summer, according to Football Insider via The Hard Tackle. The German midfielder is expected to ignite a tussle for his services at the end of this season, with Barcelona also in the race.

Wirtz has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons and was a key ingredient in their domestic double-winning run last campaign. The 21-year-old ended the season with 18 goals and 20 assists from 49 games across competitions.

Wirtz has been equally decisive this season for the reigning Bundesliga champions. He has found the back of the net 15 times, while also setting up 12 more from 34 games across competitions.

His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also eager to secure his services. Los Blancos are looking for Luka Modric's long-term replacement, with the Croatian's contract set to expire this summer.

Modric will turn 40 this September and Real Madrid apparently want Wirtz to take his place. Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in the German midfielder as well.

While Barcelona are well stocked in the middle of the park, Wirtz's arrival could help the club hit a higher gear. However, the player is under contract at the BayArena until 2027, and Bayer Leverkusen will only allow him to leave for a blockbuster fee.

Will Real Madrid and Barcelona lock horns for a Premier League defender this year?

Florian Wirtz

Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs eyeing a move for Dean Huijsen this summer, according to Caught Offside. The 19-year-old defender has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season, registering 21 appearances across competitions.

Huijsen is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2030 and reportedly has a £50 release clause in his deal. However, the Cherries are already planning to tie him down to an extension with a bigger clause.

Los Blancos are planning to invest in their backline this year following multiple injuries at the back this campaign. Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are currently on the treatment table with various issues.

Real Madrid want to rope in Huijsen to address the issue and add more options for Carlo Ancelotti at the back. However, Barcelona are apparently eyeing the teenager as well. With Inigo Martinez on the wrong side of 30, Huijsen could be a long-term partner for the talented Pau Cubarsi at the back.

