Real Madrid and Manchester City involved in transfer battle to sign Argentina attacker: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid and Manchester City are in a fierce transfer battle for promising Argentine attacker Claudio Echeverri.

The Madridistas are renowned for signing some of South America's finest football talents and cultivating them into world-class players at the Santiago Bernabeu. This vision has led club president Florentino Perez to keenly monitor Echeverri, whose impressive performances in the U-17 World Cup have taken the world by storm.

Echeverri is currently playing for River Plate's reserve squad, but his showing at the World Cup has put him in the limelight for the scouts of Europe's elite clubs, including Manchester City. Real Madrid are tracking his development closely, and the report has claimed that they are in the pole position to acquire his services.

With his release clause set at €25 million, it is expected to be a steal for the Madridistas. However, they will need to be concerned about Manchester City, who have emerged as formidable contenders for the youngster.

City are no strangers to making financial investments in acquiring talent, as evidenced by their acquisition of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, where Echeverri currently plays. They snagged Alvarez for €20 million and the youngster has gone on to win the World Cup with Argentina. He has also performed admirably for the club, helping them to the Champions League trophy and the Premier League title last season.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's agent has reacted to Real Madrid rumors

Rafaela Pimenta, who represents Erling Haaland, has adopted a cryptic stance in response to the rumors that have linked her client to the Santiago Bernabeu. In a statement to the press, she stated (via The Real Champs):

"Will he sign for Madrid? You should ask Madrid that."

Real Madrid's interest in the towering striker appears to be consistent. While his contract with the Citizens is set till 2027, it is believed that a release clause could be activated in 2025. Whether they try to sign Haaland via his release clause or by actively negotiating with Manchester City, securing his signature will likely pose a major challenge.

This is because Haaland's impact at City has been truly remarkable. The forward played an important role in helping the side win the continental treble last season, and so far he has scored 70 goals in 72 games for the club. Haaland recently became the quickest player to 50 Premier League goals and shows no sign of slowing down for the Cityzens.

With Karim Benzema out of Real Madrid, they have reportedly set their sights on signing a marquee striker in the next summer window. While Haaland's name is said to be at the top of their list, it is believed that they are still considering signing Kylian Mbappe, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Mbappe's situation seems more likely due to the fact that his contract with Paris Saint-Germain is near its end, and a contract extension has remained out of reach. The 24-year-old has already been linked to a move to Real Madrid multiple times in past transfer market windows.