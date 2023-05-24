Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool on red alert as PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe makes crucial transfer decision: Reports

Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool have reportedly been put on red alert as Kylian Mbappe has made a decision on his PSG future. The forward is not looking to continue at the Ligue 1 side and will not activate his one-year extension.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Mbappe is looking to leave PSG in the summer of 2024 when his current contract expires. He has the option to extend his deal by another season, but will not be going ahead with it.

The report claims Mbappe will have to inform PSG about his decision regarding the extension option before July 31. He has already made up his mind and will formally inform the club soon.

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign him and said on BT Sport:

"He's the most devastating player to watch on the planet right now. I love watching him. I think to go to the next level, he needs to go to a more competitive league. I think as much as he's been great for PSG and they've been great for him, he's won the World Cup and now he'll want to win the Champions League and I don't see that happening there. [He should move to] Man United! The Premier League is the best, most entertaining league in the world, the most competitive league in the world 100%. I'd love to see him come here – but nowhere else but Man United if he comes to England!"

Liverpool and Real Madrid are also interested in the forward, along with Manchester United, as they consider him as one of the best players right in the world of football.

Kylian Mbappe still not giving up on Real Madrid dreams

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he has not given up on his dreams of playing for Real Madrid. He was close to joining them in 2022 but opted to sign a new contract at PSG.

He spoke to BBC soon after and was asked if his chances of Real Madrid are over. He said:

"Never over. Never over. The only thing is that now I have signed for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future. I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

"First of all I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go."

Los Blancos remain interested in the forward as they see him as the replacement for Karim Benzema.

