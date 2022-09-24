Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG keen on signing Borussia Dortmund star: Reports 

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko as per Spanish publication El Desmarque.

The highly-rated attacker faces an uncertain future at Signal Iduna Park, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The Germany U21 international is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football as he has already made 46 appearances at 17.

The youngster has caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund's youth sides over the years but has not quite been able to make his mark at the senior level yet. Moukoko scored a total of 142 goals in just 90 games while also producing 27 assists at various youth levels for the Bundesliga side.

𝙁𝙎 🐝 @Fs_BVB Youssoufa Moukoko on his biggest career goals:



“Win the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal – I want to win the Treble with BVB.” Youssoufa Moukoko on his biggest career goals:“Win the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal – I want to win the Treble with BVB.” https://t.co/AjZctg4n2O

The Cameroon-born German youth international became the Bundesliga's youngest-ever debutant, replacing Erling Erling Haaland in BVB's 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin just a day after turning 16.

However, the coveted attacker is yet to reach his full potential as he has only scored seven goals in 46 games for Borussia Dortmund so far. Moukoko has been a fringe player for Dortmund this season. playing just 270 minutes across all competitions.

It has been claimed that Moukoko is likely to leave the BVB this summer on a free transfer with negotiations over a new contract reaching a dead-end. He is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs in Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Youssoufa Moukoko could be a brilliant addition to both PSG and Manchester United

Both PSG and Manchester United could benefit from signing a talented young striker of Youssoufa Moukoko's caliber. A left-footed striker with blistering pace and wonderful technical ability, Moukoko could become a perfect modern-day forward.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's contract expiring next summer, Moukoko could prove to be a much-needed replacement for the Portuguese star at Old Trafford.

PSG could also be in the market for a new attacker as Lionel Messi's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Los Blancos might be interested in Moukoko as Karim Benzema's successor.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MOUKOKO GIVES DORTMUND THE LEAD AGAINST SCHALKE MOUKOKO GIVES DORTMUND THE LEAD AGAINST SCHALKE 🐝 https://t.co/FqQqwX6ttc

Moukoko would be a quality addition to any side in Europe and being available on a free transfer will make him an attractive prospect.

