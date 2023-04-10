Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde admits he assaulted Alex Baena as police take official statements

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has reportedly admitted that he assaulted Villarreal’s Alex Baena on Saturday (April 8).

Valverde allegedly assaulted Baena in the bus parking area following Los Blancos’ 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday night. According to Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, police have taken statements about the incident from both players, with the Los Blancos star admitting that he hit Baena.

Baena allegedly insulted Valverde about his unborn son during Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Villarreal in January, just after the Uruguayan and his wife endured a miscarriage scare.

It's believed that Baena repeated similar abuse during Saturday’s clash, which caused Valverde to lose his cool. According to GOAL, Baena was spotted with a bruised and swollen cheek in the aftermath of the assault.

Amid a police investigation, Baena has defended his public image, claiming that the allegations against him are false. On Instagram, he wrote:

“Very sad about the aggression I suffered after the match and surprised by what is being said about my person. It is totally false that I said that!”

While the police are investigating the incident, Diario AS believes neither Villarreal nor Baena will press charges against Valverde.

That means the Uruguay international should be available for selection when Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday (March 12).

Barcelona Whatsapp group exploded after Real Madrid’s crushing defeat to Villarreal

After beating Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Wednesday (April 5), Real Madrid fell to a 3-2 defeat in La Liga.

That has all but ended Los Merengues’ La Liga hopes, as it left them 12 points behind leaders Barca despite playing a game more. Barcelona can extend their lead to 15 points with a win over Girona on Monday (April 10) night.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona players were overjoyed with Real Madrid’s defeat to the Yellow Submarine and celebrated by sending joyous emoticons in their WhatsApp group. Furthermore, it has been claimed that the word “brutal” was used rather frequently during celebrations. Villarreal stars, Pepe Reina and Dani Parejo, also received congratulatory messages from Barca players.

