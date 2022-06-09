Real Madrid midfielder wants to join Barcelona and ‘take revenge on Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti’: Reports

Spanish international midfielder Isco Alcaron reportedly wants to take revenge on Real Madrid by joining eternal rivals Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the former Malaga midfielder is keen on a move to Camp Nou this summer. The four-time Champions League winner has reportedly said his goodbyes at the Spanish capital club.

El Nacional claims that Isco's agent Jorge Mendes is looking to take advantage of his excellent relationship with Joan Laporta by offering Isco on a free transfer. Isco is reportedly looking to take revenge on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Pérez for how he has been treated over the last few months.

However, the Spanish outlet has also reported that Barcelona are not too keen on the 30-year-old despite the fact that he would be available for free. The two Spanish clubs have a gentlemen's agreement between themselves and Laporta does not want to violate that.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is neither a huge admirer of the Spanish international and does not see him as a valuable addition. This means that Jorge Mendes now has to look for other options to find his client a new club.

The former European Golden Boy was only a fringe player for Real Madrid last season. He played just 407 minutes across all competitions, scoring twice in the process.

Since his big-money move from Malaga, Isco has won a total of 18 trophies with Real Madrid, but on a personal level, he has not flourished as expected. Isco was awarded the European Golden Boy award in 2012 while he was at Malaga but he could never truly establish himself as a key player for Los Blancos.

Do Barcelona need the Real Madrid midfielder?

Barcelona are expected to be quite active during the summer transfer window but midfield is an area they are unlikely to be prioritizing. The Blaugrana already have plenty of quality as well as depth in the middle of the park.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Marcelo, Isco and Bale all saying goodbye feels like the official end of an era. You always know these days would come, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less. Benzema, Modric and Nacho now the only ones remaining from the Mourinho era. Marcelo, Isco and Bale all saying goodbye feels like the official end of an era. You always know these days would come, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less. Benzema, Modric and Nacho now the only ones remaining from the Mourinho era.

Sergio Busquets is still at the peak of his powers while the club have two of world football's finest prospects in midfield in Pedri and Gavi.

Xavi Hernandez's side are also set to sign Franck Kessie on a free transfer this summer. Another youngster, Nico Gonzalez also has a bright future ahead of himself. The Catalan giants are unlikely to sign Isco even though he is available on a free transfer.

