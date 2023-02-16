Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese right-back will be a free agent in 2024.

Dalot has been in fine form under Erik ten Hag this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. He has also helped his side keep 12 clean sheets across competitions.

Manchester United triggered the one-year extension in his contract, keeping the 23-year-old tied to the club till 2024. However, Dalot is yet to agree a new long-term deal with the Red Devils.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are eyeing the Portuguese full-back amid uncertainty over his contract situation. They are seeking more competition for Dani Carvajal, who's now 31.

Dalot expressed his love for Manchester United and hinted that he's keen to secure a new deal at Old Trafford. He said (via Manchester Evening News);

"I think we are in a position to say that we are talking about it; we are negotiating; we are seeing how both parties will benefit. It is no secret that I am happy to be here."

The right-back added:

"I love this club, and I love to play for this club. We will see how things progress, but we are in a good direction for the team, and, for me, this is the most important and, hopefully, individually I can still help the team."

Dalot joined the Red Devils from Porto in 2018 for €22 million. He has made 90 appearances across competitions since then, scoring two goals and providing six assists. The right-back impressed for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, displacing Joao Cancelo in Fernando Santos' defence.

Real Madrid are not the only La Liga side reportedly interested in Dalot. Their El Clasico rivals Barcelona have also been touted as keeping a close eye on the defender.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opens door for Marco Asensio move to Manchester United

Marco Asensio will become a free agent this summer.

Real Madrid attacker Asensio has been afforded limited game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has featured 27 times, but only eight as a starter, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Asensio's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has paved the way for Manchester United to swoop in during the summer. The Italian said that he doesn't care if the forward signs a new deal or not (via the Mirror):

"He looks good to me, so I don't know if he stays or not. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't. I don't care much. We have some important challenges this season. The most important thing is that he contributes like last year."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Asensio: “My future? It’s too early to talk about it, all I ask for myself is to do my best and get some continuity in the game and then we'll see how it goes.” @MovistarFutbol 🎙| Asensio: “My future? It’s too early to talk about it, all I ask for myself is to do my best and get some continuity in the game and then we'll see how it goes.” @MovistarFutbol https://t.co/UggHGHh9Nn

The aforementioned report claims that the Red Devils targeted Asensio after they failed in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Spanish playmaker has scored 53 goals and provided 29 assists in 262 games for Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes