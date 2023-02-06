Manchester United close to renewing contract of Barcelona target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to renewing the contract of right-back Diogo Dalot, who has been on Barcelona's transfer radar recently. His current deal expires this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils have put a five-year contract on the table. If the Portugal international doesn't accept it, they will use the option to extend his stay at Old Trafford by another season.

Barcelona have earmarked his name to strengthen their defense this summer. However, they are gradually coming to terms with the fact that Dalot could be an unattainable target for them.

Manchester United are eager to keep him beyond this season and are apparently discussing the financial aspects of a new deal with the player.

Dalot was the club's undisputed starter at right-back at the start of the campaign. He was in the starting XI for all of their first 13 league games this campaign.

However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has since taken over down the right flank courtesy of his good form and Dalot's hamstring injury. Such has been the Englishman's impact that United binned their plans to sign a new right-back last month.

Manager Erik ten Hag has also recently expressed his pleasure at the competition and the quality of his full-backs. Wan-Bissaka may have started United's last seven Premier League games, but Dalot will be important to provide competition for spots.

The 23-year-old is fast approaching the prime years of his career and can only get better with time. The Red Devils seemingly recognize that and are trying to tie him down to a new deal.

Hence, it would be wise for Barcelona to shortlist other targets in the position. They recently failed to sign LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo after an 18-second delay in paperwork on transfer deadline day last month.

What Barcelona target Diogo Dalot has said about extending his Manchester United contract

Speaking to the United Stand (h/t the Mirror), Barcelona target Diogo Dalot confirmed that he is in talks with Manchester United over a new deal.

He said:

"We are talking about it, we are negotiating and we are seeing how both parties would benefit. It's no secret that I'm happy to be here, I love this club and I love to play for this club."

These comments were published on 9 January. He has played just 21 minutes of league football for Manchester United since then.

It remains to be seen if this sudden reduction in his playing time will have an impact on the talks between the two parties. Dalot returned to training from his hamstring injury earlier this month and could now push Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a berth in the starting XI.

