Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing four Chelsea players, including Mason Mount and Reece James, over the next few transfer windows. The other two players on their list are midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

According to Fichajes.net, Los Blancos want to pounce on any opportunity if there is an exodus at Stamford Bridge. The report named James, Mount, Kovacic and Loftus-Cheek as players who Real Madrid could look to sign.

James has been linked with the Spanish heavyweights in recent months. Carlo Ancelotti's side could look to sign a new right-back given Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are both 31 years old and have had their share of injury issues in recent years.

The aforementioned report suggested that Los Blancos would be willing to pay a hefty transfer fee for the Englishman. However, they aren't in a rush to sign the player, who is contracted to Chelsea until 2028.

Meanwhile, Mount has been the subject of transfer rumors for some time, with several reports linking him to Liverpool. The Fichajes.net report suggested that Real Madrid could look to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2024 if they can't bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kovacic could also be a priority in 2024, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric running out of contracts this summer. Both Kroos and Modric are expected to sign extensions, but Los Blancos could sign Kovacic, 28, to bolster their midfield in the future.

Loftus-Cheek, whose contract with Chelsea also runs out in 2024, is the most surprising name out of the four listed by Fichajes.net. The Englishman could be available on the cheap this summer and potentially for free next summer and Real Madrid reportedly believe he could be a rotation option.

Real Madrid-linked quartet have endured difficult seasons for Chelsea

Reece James has undoubtedly been one of Chelsea's best players in what has been an extremely disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

The right-back, however, has spent quite some time on the sidelines with a knee injury and has only featured in 23 matches across all competitions. He has recorded two goals and two assists in those games.

Mason Mount, meanwhile, began the season well but hasn't come anywhere close to achieving the heights he managed over the previous two campaigns. He has played 34 matches in all competitions and has registered just three goals and six assists.

Mateo Kovacic, who spent almost four years on Real Madrid's books between 2015 and 2019, has endured an inconsistent season. The midfielder has made 32 appearances across competitions, recording two goals and an assist.

Lastly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has played 28 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this term, laying out one assist.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League, 17 points adrift of fourth place. They also trail 2-0 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid.

