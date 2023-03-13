Real Madrid monitoring situation of 22-year-old star linked with a summer move to Manchester United - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus as they prepare for life without senior players who may retire or leave in the next few years.

However, Los Blancos will not have a clean run at Kudus as Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on him as well.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Ajax so far this season, netting 18 goals and providing five assists in 35 games across competitions. Kudus also represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals in three games. He is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front three or as an attacking midfielder.

According to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle), Real Madrid are interested in bringing Mohammed Kudus to the Santiago Bernabeu as he would provide much-needed depth across multiple positions. However, Manchester United are also in the race to prise Kudus away from Ajax.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, most of the goalscoring burden has fallen on Marcus Rashford's shoulders. United signed Wout Weghorst in January but the Dutchman is viewed more as an enabler rather than a finisher by manager Erik ten Hag, who would love to have another attacking option in his squad.

Real Madrid are a club that are always chasing excellence and would be the ideal stage for Kudus to build his long-term career under one of the best man-managers in Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in the midst of a rebuild. The Ghanaian could see the move as a stepping stone before eventually deciding to move elsewhere down the line.

However, playing time remains a priority for Kudus, who turned 22 in August. With the majority of his career and his peak several years away, his next move will be crucial in determining how his career pans out.

Real Madrid looking to win their 15th Champions League

Real Madrid have been Champions League royalty since their advent and since the competition took its current form before the turn of the millennium.

With 14 titles to their name, no other club has come close in terms of impact in the competition and worldwide acclaim gained from it. Los Blancos are also the only club in history to win the competition thrice consecutively, doing so between 2014-17.

Real defeated Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 last month and will look to complete the job when they host the Reds in Madrid on Wednesday, March 15.

