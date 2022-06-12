Real Madrid must sell Marco Asensio to complete deal for 26-year-old: Reports

Real Madrid continue to find ways to improve an already impressive side in the transfer market. According to reports circulated by fichajes.net, Los Blancos have set their sights on Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry as they plan to sharpen their attack ahead of next season.

However, a move for the German international is allegedly dependent on the champions of Europe being able to offload another player in their squad. Marco Asensio has seen his involvement with Madrid reduced recently and is already linked with a move to other clubs.

Bavarian Tweets @BavarianTweets According to Sport1, Serge Gnabry does not want to leave FC Bayern this summer as he feels well in the team and city. But he does not see any rush in deciding his future. Gnabry has rejected Bayern's most recent contract offer. According to Sport1, Serge Gnabry does not want to leave FC Bayern this summer as he feels well in the team and city. But he does not see any rush in deciding his future. Gnabry has rejected Bayern's most recent contract offer. https://t.co/iiUHVqp378

However, the Spaniard is reportedly keen to remain at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future. This is understandable, considering the rarefied air that the continuous success at the Estadio Bernabeu produces.

The Madridistas are, however, in dire need of attacking reinforcements for next season following their inability to convince Kylian Mbappe to sign this summer. Madrid also have a track record of impressive signings from the Bavarians, and Gnabry will hopefully deliver like Toni Kroos and David Alaba before him.

Samuel Agyiri @Agyiri14Samuel #FCBayern



“There are different expectations, but we're working on it”. Bayern president Herbert Hainer on Serge Gnabry's future: “We've been in talks with Serge for a long time. Unfortunately we haven't reached an agreement yet”, tells Bild.“There are different expectations, but we're working on it”. @iMiaSanMia Bayern president Herbert Hainer on Serge Gnabry's future: “We've been in talks with Serge for a long time. Unfortunately we haven't reached an agreement yet”, tells Bild. 🔴 #FCBayern“There are different expectations, but we're working on it”. @iMiaSanMia https://t.co/3xEp9o5oiT

Los Blancos will however hope they can free up the funds to bring in Gnabry this summer. The €65 million-rated forward is expected to cost less than his valuation due to this being the final year of his contract with Bayern. Madrid will hope they can get a good fee for Asensio, but with the Spaniard insistent on staying, they might have to source the funds from somewhere else.

Real Madrid are interested in Milan star after missing out on PSG's Mbappe

Following the decision of Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain for another three years, Real Madrid have been forced to consider their options. Serge Gnabry might be one of them, but so is Serie A winning forward Rafael Leao. The star, who guided Milan to the Scudetto, has been touted as a potential replacement by Marca.

The 22-year-old's 11 goals and eight assists in Serie A helped AC Milan end an 11-year wait for the Scudetto. However, Leao’s impressive performances mean that the Rossoneri will not be too excited at the prospect of letting him leave.

If Madrid do move for Leao in the summer, they will hope that he can strike a fruitful partnership with the ever-impressive Karim Benzema up top for Los Blancos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far