Real Madrid have new Golden Boy target as Kylian Mbappe looks set to stay at PSG - Reports

With Kylian Mbappe set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid have identified Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as the new Golden Boy, according to El Nacional.

Mbappe looks set to extend his contract with the Parisian club after much drama about his future. While it looked certain that he would leave in the summer, the situation has since changed and the Frenchman is now on course to stay.

Hence, Real Madrid now need a new attacker in their ranks who can become a partner to Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the foreseeable future. Los Blancos have identified Musiala as the one to become so.

Musiala, 20, has been a key player for Bayern since making his senior team debut back in 2020. He has so far made 126 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 31 goals and providing 23 assists. The German is expected to be a star in world football for the next decade.

Musiala is contracted with Bayern until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €110 million at the moment (via Transfermarkt).

Real Madrid start their La Liga campaign amid uncertainty over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

The uncertainty over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's future has taken the focus away from the fact that Real Madrid have already started their La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao.

Los Blancos won the game by a score of 2-0 with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo getting on the scoresheet. After scoring on his debut, Bellingham said (via Real Madrid's website):

"This match was very special for me and the most important thing is the victory. I was fortunate to score. It's three points to start the season with.”

He added:

“We dominated and made a lot of chances. In the second half we found it a bit difficult and we had to battle. We defended and played really well on the counter-attack and we could've scored more goals.”

While there is never-ending drama about Kylian Mbappe's future, Los Blancos have an able squad in their ranks and their performance in the opening game showed the team's quality.