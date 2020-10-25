Real Madrid News Roundup: Sergio Ramos opens up on 'clear penalty' during El Clasico, Blancos make contact with potential Zinedine Zidane replacement, and more — 25th October 2020

Amidst immense criticism after their successive home losses, Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a statement victory at the Nou Camp. Los Blancos beat their fierce rivals, Barcelona, in the first El Clasico of the campaign by a scoreline of 3-1.

The legendary fixture wasn't without its fair share of controversy either as Real Madrid were awarded a penalty call that changed the course of the game.

12 - Real Madrid have won their first El Clásico of a LaLiga season in one of the last 12 campaigns (D2 L8), coming that win at Santiago Bernabéu (3-1 in October 2014). Emotion. pic.twitter.com/9svQoixEqa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2020

The win could potentially be the much-needed wake-up call ahead of a busy run of fixtures including games against Borussia Monchengladbach, Inter Milan, and others. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Ramos opens up on Real Madrid's penalty call

Ramos dispatched the spot-kick to give Real Madrid the lead

During the El Clasico, Real Madrid were awarded a controversial penalty after it appeared that Clement Lenglet tugged on Sergio Ramos' shirt inside the box. While many including Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman bemoaned the decision even after VAR's intervention, the Real Madrid skipper had no doubts over the decision and believed that it was a stonewall penalty.

Speaking on the 63rd-minute spot-kick which he coolly slotted past Neto Murara, Ramos expressed;

"I think it’s a clear penalty. He [Clement Lenglet] grabs me when I’m about to jump, and it’s a clear penalty. It’s unfair to judge the referee after a clear call. After that second goal, we decided not to sit back and take advantage of their low mood to go and chase the result."

Real Madrid contact Maurucio Pochettino

Rumours of Zinedine Zidane's job being on the line previously emerged ahead of El Clasico, but the Frenchman guided his side to an excellent 3-1 win over their fierce rivals. However, the former midfielder could still potentially call it a day and choose to leave the club should the situation get worse.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid have already contacted Mauricio Pochettino to take over from Zidane in the event of the Frenchman's departure.

3 - Zinedine Zidane is unbeaten in his six Clásicos at Camp Nou as @realmadriden manager in all competitions (W3 D3). Only Miguel Muñoz (7) has won more away Clásicos for Real Madrid than him (3) in all competitions. Smile. pic.twitter.com/ZMI6EnFnRV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2020

The Argentine is currently without a club which makes him more of an attractive option for the Spanish champions as they will not have to shell out a compensation fee for his signature. Pochettino himself revealed that it was a 'dream' to coach Real Madrid, saying;

"I don't know if I'll ever coach Madrid, but of course it's my dream. If it's not the best it's one of the best clubs in the world. I'm no different, everyone has it on their dream list."

Paul Pogba urged to move to Madrid

Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince believes that its time for Paul Pogba to go on and seal a transfer to Real Madrid switch from Old Trafford. The Frenchman has found himself in and out of Manchester United's starting XI in recent times, including their rather dire 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea. He has also openly admitted to having a dream of playing for the Blancos.

Speaking on the Red Devils midfielder, Ince expressed;

“Paul Pogba should be on the pitch, this [Chelsea] is a big, big game. For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, [Scott] McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying, I must be doing something wrong if I can't get in this team."

He added,

"I know he has had an injury and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on. But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid."

Pogba's contract runs out in the summer of 2022, and he is yet to agree a contract extension with the club.

