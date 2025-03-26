Real Madrid are now ahead of Premier League giants in race to sign 26-year-old midfielder: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window. A report from COPE claims that Los Blancos have listed the Spain international as a priority transfer for the summer (via @theMadridZone).

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder is likely to leave his club once the season ends, with his contract running out in the summer of 2027. A move away will allow his current employers to obtain a significant transfer fee, with Zubimendi's market value said to be around €60 million.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. saw Toni Kroos retire last year, while Luka Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires this year. With that being the case, a new deep-lying midfielder is certainly needed in the Spanish capital.

However, Real Madrid will face stiff competition from Arsenal, who are set to lose Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the summer. Declan Rice has largely operated as a number eight under Mikel Arteta, meaning there is a need for a fresh number six at the Emirates as well.

It could well come down to who Zubimendi prefers, with both clubs competing for top honors this year. They are also set to face each other in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League this campaign.

The Spanish midfielder has made 226 appearances across competitions for Real Sociedad, bagging 10 goals and nine assists.

Journalist provides update on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka ahead of UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka

David Ornstein has provided an update about Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Champions League first-leg quarter-final game against Real Madrid.

These two sides will first meet at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, and the reverse fixture will take place on April 16. Ornstein told The Athletic (via Just Arsenal):

“As John Cross was first to report, that appears to be the hope of Arsenal and Saka. It would also fit with the estimated recovery timescales when he underwent surgery. But they won’t rush him or take risks and rightly so.”

Saka has been out of action since late December through a hamstring issue, which has seen him miss 20 matches across competitions. However, he has been really good this season when fit, scoring nine goals and bagging 13 assists in 24 outings across all competitions.

