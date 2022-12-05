 Real Madrid could offer €10 million in attempt to sign Chelsea star during January transfer window: Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid could table a €10 million offer to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the January transfer window, Spanish outlet Fijaches has claimed.

Los Blancos have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta, who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Their primary plan is to sign the Spain international next summer but are open to expediating the transfer as well.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid are prepared to offer Chelsea close €10 million to sign the veteran midfielder when the transfer window opens on 1 January. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly looking to reinforce the right side of his defense, which does not have adequate cover for Daniel Carvajal.

The Italian technically has a natural right-back, Alvaro Odriozola, at his disposal, but he has not shown any faith in him this season, not counting on him even once. Center-back Jesus Vallejo is in the same boat as Odriozola, having played only once since the start of the 2022-23 season. It's unclear whether or not Vallejo and Odriozola will continue at the club beyond the current campaign.'

Additionally, veteran defender Nacho is set to run out of contract in June 2023. If he does not renew, Real Madrid will have two vacancies at the heart of the defense. Bringing in Chelsea’s Azpilicueta would not only give Madrid adequate cover for Carvajal but also give them a capable option to deploy as a centre-back.

It has been claimed that the Chelsea defender’s versatility is one of the big reasons why Real Madrid are interested in bringing him to the Spanish capital.

Azpilicueta, 33, joined the Blues from Marseille in the summer of 2012 and has since played 675 games for them, recording 17 goals and 56 assists. His contract with Chelsea runs out in June 2024.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos gutted by Germany’s premature elimination from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Four-time world champions Germany were shockingly eliminated from the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They finished level on points (four) with Spain in Group E but had an inferior goal difference than the 2010 World Cup winners. Japan, with six points, topped the group, beating both Germany and Spain in the process.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, was disappointed by Die Mannschaft’s World Cup performance and struggled to come to terms with it. Speaking to Magenta TV, Kroos said:

“I know the boys, I played with them until last year. I was there myself four years ago, after a preliminary round, and of course I could sympathize a lot. I was also extremely disappointed because I already had great ambitions for Germany and I absolutely saw opportunities there. So, like so many others, I was very disappointed.

“We should have got through the preliminary round with every single player we had in the squad. If we end up losing to Brazil in the quarterfinals then we can say, ‘Okay, Brazil had maybe eight world-class players and we only had four. Then we are the worse team.’ But I won’t let anyone tell me that we have less quality than Japan and that’s why we’re eliminated behind them. That’s too easy for me.”

