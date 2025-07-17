Real Madrid offered 23-year-old defender after missing out on Mosquera to Arsenal and Liverpool refusing to lower Ibrahima Konate price: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Piero Hincapié this summer. The Spanish giants are keen on bringing in a center-back, but their options are diminishing quickly.
According to Rodra of ESPN via MadridXtra, Real Madrid were keen on signing Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, but the defender has picked Arsenal as his next club. The Gunners are in advanced talks to sign him and could announce the transfer this week, along with Noni Madueke.
Ibrhaima Konate is also a target for Los Blancos, but they have not managed to get Liverpool to lower the asking price. Reports suggested that the Reds wanted €50 million for the Frenchman, but the Spanish side have offered up to €25 million in a take-it-or-leave-it bid.
Konate remains keen on making a move from Anfield to the Santiago Bernabeu, but may have to wait until next summer. He is in the final 12 months of his contract and can sign a pre-contract from January 1, 2026.
Hincapié's entourage are now trying to take advantage of the situation and have offered the Bayer Leverkusen star to Real Madrid. The defender has worked with Xabi Alonso and they hope that he can get the move sealed this summer.
The Ecuadorian played 121 matches under Alonso at Leverkusen, more than all other managers combined in his senior career. He played a key role in their famous Bundesliga title win in the 2023/24 season and was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.
Why do Real Madrid need another center back?
Real Madrid had Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Raul Asencio in their squad last season, but were forced to use Aurélien Tchouaméni at centre-back in a lot of matches because of injury issues.
Los Blancos signed Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth before the FIFA Club World Cup, after they activated his £50 million release clause. The youngster has impressed already, but Alonso remains keen on adding to his options at the back.
In addition to Huijsen, Real Madrid have signed three players this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold made his debut for the club at the FIFA Club World Cup, while the signing of Álvaro Carreras was announced this week. Argentine talent Franco Mastantuono is set to arrive from River Plate in August, after he turns 18.