Real Madrid offered chance to sign €100 million-rated forward: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the opportunity to acquire the services of in-demand Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Felix, 23, has been one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe over the past few seasons. Since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for €126 million in 2019, he has helped them lift a La Liga title.

A technical operator blessed with flair and directness, Felix has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 overall games for Atletico Madrid. However, he has been reduced to a rotational option this campaign. He has started only nine of his 18 appearances across all competitions.

According to Defensa Central, Felix's agent Jorge Mendes has offered Real Madrid the chance to sign him in the upcoming winter transfer window. Atletico are prepared to enter negotiations for a sum of around €100 million.

Felix, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, is interested in a permanent switch as his relationship with Atletico manager Diego Simeone has broken down. He has no shortage of suitors either as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United and Arsenal are currently keeping tabs on his situation.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be in the hunt for a forward in the near future. Both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are believed to have reached the end of their stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mariano Diaz, meanwhile, has failed to impress Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Felix, on the other hand, recently represented Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He registered one goal and two assists in four games before his team's shock exit at the quarter-final stage.

Reported Real Madrid signing Endrick earns huge praise from agent Fabio Wolff

Meanwhile, Palmeiras forward Endrick is set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. Real Madrid struck a deal worth up to €72 million with Palmeiras earlier this month, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to AS, Endrick's agent Fabio Wolff lauded the Brazilian:

"Endrick is a gem on and off the field, a gem you have to polish with a lot of care. He broke a big record being only 16 years old. You can't find players in Brazilian football with contracts longer than three years. His value has increased 10 times since January."

Endrick, 16, shot to prominence after guiding Palmeiras' U20 team to their first-ever Copinha triumph in January. Since making his professional debut for his club in October, he has scored three goals and contributed one assist in seven matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

