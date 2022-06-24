Real Madrid offered chance to sign €50 million-rated Neymar by PSG - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar Jr. has been linked with a shock move to Real Madrid. The Brazilian is believed to be a target for his former club Barcelona too.

As per a report by Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV, PSG could part ways with the Brazilian for as little as €50 million, five years after signing him for €222 million from Barcelona.

Eventful, to say the least Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG:🟡 vs Metz🟡 vs Troyes🟡 vs Strasbourg🟡 vs Lens🟡 vs Marseille🟡 vs Clermont Footvs Lorient🟡 vs MonacoEventful, to say the least 🇫🇷 Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG: ⚽🟡 vs Metz⚽🟡 vs Troyes🅰️🟡 vs Strasbourg🅰️🟡 vs Lens⚽🟡 vs Marseille⚽⚽⚽🅰️🟡 vs Clermont Foot⚽⚽ vs Lorient🟡 vs Monaco😜 Eventful, to say the least https://t.co/BxYitfh8f3

Alvarez claims that Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign the Brazilian, and the price is negotiable. Defensa Central report that Real Madrid have been offered Neymar as well.

But as per the Defensa Central report, Madrid are not willing to entertain the offer of signing the former Blaugrana winger.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are monitoring Neymar to be prepared in the case their move for Robert Lewandowski falls through.

Neymar wants to win Champions League at PSG amid Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

Neymar's former agent Wagner Ribeiro spoke to GOAL earlier this week and claimed the Brazilian was determined to win the Champions League with the Ligue1 side.

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica Neymar has a dream to achieve with PSG Neymar has a dream to achieve with PSG 💭 https://t.co/jr9ec3Rr6Q

He said:

"Neymar has a dream: to be champion of the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumors regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated and will not stop until he achieves it."

When asked if the Brazilian was happy at PSG and the project, the former agent added:

"Of course. Every year that passes Nasser Al Khelaïfi (president of PSG) improves the team in every way. They just finished the training center, which will be one of the best. And now he wants to have the best French players at PSG."

Neymar turned 30 this year and penned a new deal with the French side last summer. His current contract with the club runs until 2025.

