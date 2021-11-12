Real Madrid offered chance to sign former Barcelona talent - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Barcelona youth star Xavi Simons. Simmons, presently at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is set to run down his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants. The Dutchman's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have the chance to sign Simons as a free agent next summer after his PSG contract expires. Barcelona have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Simons, as they have many up-and-coming midfielders such as Pablo Gavi and Pedri in their ranks.

Simons spent nine years with Barcelona as part of their La Masia academy before joining PSG in the summer of 2019. He made his first professional appearance for the Parisians earlier this season.

Simons has made just two appearances for PSG across competitions and is reportedly eager to play more regular football. The 18-year-old is seen as one of the biggest prospects in Europe but is unlikely to break into PSG's starting line-up in the near future.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are interested in signing a long-term replacement for their veteran midfielder Luka Modric. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is in the twilight of his career. Los Blancos are planning for a future without Modric as well as Toni Kroos, with both players on the wrong side of 30.

His agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. Xavi Simons is more than a talent, he’s doing great. His contract expires in June 2022, PSG are offering him a new deal since June - but it’s still not agreed/signed. 🇳🇱 #PSG His agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. Xavi Simons is more than a talent, he’s doing great. His contract expires in June 2022, PSG are offering him a new deal since June - but it’s still not agreed/signed. 🇳🇱 #PSGHis agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. https://t.co/xYG5OYCxdw

The Spanish giants signed French teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer for €30 million. Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid will, however, have to jettison some fringe players such as Isco and Dani Ceballos before they can make any additions to their squad.

Former Barcelona star Xavi Simons has options in Premier League if Real Madrid move fails to materialise

Manchester United and Manchester City have expressed an interest in former Barcelona youth product Xavi Simons in the past. The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their midfield options and could be preparing themselves for the potential departure of Paul Pogba.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a major proponent of giving youngsters a chance during his reign at Old Trafford. City, meanwhile, are searching for a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Fernandinho.

Xavi Simons could find it difficult to break into Real Madrid's starting line-up next season. The Spanish side are more likely to send the 18-year-old away on loan to allow him to play regular football if they do sign him from PSG.

Xavi Simons could therefore look to join either Manchester United or Manchester City if a move to Real Madrid fails to materialize next summer.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra