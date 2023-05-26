Real Madrid offered swap deal proposal involving Eden Hazard in exchange for Premier League superstar: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Eden Hazard in a deal that sees Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane head in the opposite direction.

According to Cadena Ser (via GOAL), Madrid have been approached by an intermediary to gauge their potential interest in Kane. Carlo Ancelotti's side are yet to give a response as they are studying all their options.

However, there are suggestions that Hazard could be used as a makeweight in a deal that brings Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian attacker is the last star name to be signed by Real Madrid from the Premier League. His acquisition has been a failure after he arrived for a club-record €115 million from Chelsea in 2019.

Kane's future is the subject of speculation as he has just one year remaining on his contract with Spurs. The England captain has been in prolific form, scoring 30 goals in 48 games across competitions.

However, Tottenham's lack of trophy success has been problematic for Kane amid his desire to attain silverware during his career. A move to Los Blancos would give the English striker a golden opportunity at domestic and European glory.

Real Madrid are still counting on Karim Benzema, who has bagged 30 goals in 42 games this season. However, they do see the benefit in signing Kane amid their pursuit of his fellow countryman Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Hazard is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu as he continues to struggle for form and with fitness issues. The Belgian winger has made just 10 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Real Madrid's Hazard is contemplating retirement at the La Liga club

The Belgian may call time on his career in 2024.

Despite Real Madrid's willingness to offload Hazard this summer, the Belgian is reportedly considering retiring at the Bernabeu.

Relevo reports that the former Chelsea attacker is weighing up a potential retirement when his contract expires in 2024. He likes the idea of retiring in the Spanish capital.

The Belgian retired from international football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of last year. He is Madrid's highest-paid player sitting on around €14 million per year.

It is clear that the winger doesn't hold much of a relationship with Los Merengues boss Ancelotti. He admitted in March that he doesn't have much communication with the Italian coach, saying:

"There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect."

Hazard has made just 76 appearances over the course of four years with Real Madrid. He has won the La Liga title twice and the Champions League once.

