Real Madrid open to selling star midfielder, with Arsenal interested in his signature - Reports 

According to Spanish publication MARCA (via Managing Madrid), Real Madrid are ready to sell midfield sensation Martin Odegaard in the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal are said to be keen on signing their former loanee.

Martin Odegaard spent six months on loan at Arsenal last season. He has now returned to Real Madrid and has to fight for a place in the first team under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the 22-year-old is concerned about his place in Real Madrid's squad. Despite Toni Kroos being injured, the midfielder considers himself to be behind the likes of Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Federico Valverde and even Isco.

According to MARCA, Real Madrid are prepared to sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal or any other suitor and do not wish to keep him at the Bernabeu against his wishes.

However, Los Blancos are only open to selling him on a permanent transfer. The player has two years remaining on his contract, which gives the club an opportunity to pocket a huge fee.

Arsenal 'remain in talks' with Real Madrid over a potential return for Odegaardhttps://t.co/jTsYEe8TsJ pic.twitter.com/dCmNyOoeFO — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 10, 2021

Arsenal are huge admirers of Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard spent six months on loan at Arsenal last season

If Martin Odegaard faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid, he can always bet on Arsenal making a move for him. Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the playmaker and considers him to be the missing piece in the Gunners' jigsaw for next season.

Arsenal are ready to pay Real Madrid's asking price for the player if he is available on the market. However, the midfielder won't come cheap.

Since the Norwegian has two years remaining on his Real Madrid contract, Los Blancos could ask for a hefty fee in the region of €50 million. It is not sure whether Arsenal can afford another big-money signing after already spending £50 million on Brighton defender Ben White.

Arsenal are back in talks with Real Madrid over a permanent deal for Odegaard, as our hunt for a creative midfielder continues...



What is the most you'd pay for him? 🤔 #AFC #AFTV pic.twitter.com/SCPw7SIInu — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 10, 2021

Arsenal have been in the market for a new attacking player this summer. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Leicester City star James Maddison, who could cost in the same region as Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh