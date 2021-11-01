Real Madrid open to selling Eden Hazard, Chelsea and other Premier League clubs declare interest - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling Eden Hazard in January. Chelsea and Newcastle United are said to be in the race to sign the Belgian when the transfer window opens.

As per a report in ABC Blogs, Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end. They claim Los Blancos are looking to sell the former Chelsea man in January if a good offer arrives.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌖| Hazard's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end. He's Ancelotti's last choice and has no place in the team. Hazard is now on the market and if he wants to leave the club won't object. @tgm46 🚨🌖| Hazard's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end. He's Ancelotti's last choice and has no place in the team. Hazard is now on the market and if he wants to leave the club won't object. @tgm46 #rmalive https://t.co/dCu1sh3TAu

Carlo Ancelotti has been using Vinicius Jr on the left-wing this season and the Brazilian has done well so far. Hinting at continuing with the youngster on the wings, the Italian manager recently said:

"The problem [Eden Hazard] has right now is he has a coach who prefers another player [Vinicius Jr]. What's important is the player has the motivation to work to play. He is doing that. [He] has to keep fighting. Sometimes it happens, there are moments when the coach prefers others."

The Real Madrid manager opened the doors for former Chelsea star Eden Hazard's exit as well when he said he would never hold a player against their will.

"Never in my coaching career have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave," he told the media. "In my personal opinion, there is no question about that. If a player wants to leave, he will leave. There is not much doubt about this."

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel on Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have been doing well and the Blues are reportedly looking to sign a striker in January. With reports suggesting Eden Hazard is a target for them, Tuchel was asked about the Belgian in a recent press conference when he said:

"He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world. So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well. He was a key player for this club. Now he plays for Real Madrid."

