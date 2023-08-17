Real Madrid opt against transfer as they identify replacement for injured Eder Militao: Reports

Real Madrid will need a new face in the first-team set-up to make up for Eder Miliato's absence after he suffered an ACL injury.

The Brazilian centre-back could miss the entirety of the season, just like Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a similar injury this month (h/t GOAL). Los Blancos entered the transfer market to replace the Belgium international and signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

But they reportedly won't take the same route in Militao's case. According to AS (h/t El Nacional), Real Madrid will not sign a new centre-back to restore the depth in defense.

Instead, they will offer academy defender Marvel an increased role with the senior team. The 20-year-old Moroccan-Spanish centre-back is yet to play for the senior side since joining the club in 2016 from Rayo Vallecano's youth team.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the player before, doing so at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco. He didn't get any minutes but left a notable impression on the club's technical team, the report adds.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are said to be undisputed starters under Ancelotti while Nacho Fernandez will continue to serve as backup.

Carlo Ancelotti refuses to label Real Madrid duo as bench players

Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund for a €103 million fee meant Carlo Ancelotti had a new untouchable in his starting XI.

Furthermore, Fran Garcia's signing has freed up Eduardo Camavinga from the left-back role to play in central midfield again. The infusion of youth in Los Blancos' midfield comes at a time when Toni Kroos (33) and Luka Modric (37) are nearing the end of their careers.

But Ancelotti doesn't want to label the legendary duo as backup players. He used them as second-half substitutes in his team's 2-0 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao on 13 August despite starting with four central midfielders.

After the game, the Italian tactician was asked about Kroos and Modric's role this season, to which he replied, via the club's official website (h/t MadridUniversal):

"They’re part of a squad that has a lot of quality. I can’t say that they’re going to be substitutes. They’re very important players. I’ve chosen this line-up today, but I might change it next week."

Real Madrid's next task is an away La Liga game against UD Almeria on 19 August.