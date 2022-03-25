Real Madrid outcast wants to stay at the club until contract expires - Reports

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard reportedly (via Marca) wishes to stay put in the Spanish capital until the end of his contract. Los Blancos are allegedly trying to offload the player as early as possible, but the Belgian is prioritizing the well-being of his family.

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a reported €115million fee in the summer of 2019, making him the club’s most expensive transfer ever. Due to niggling injuries, fitness issues, and poor form, the former Chelsea star has not managed to justify his sky-high price tag.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, he has featured in only 65 games, registering six goals and ten assists across competitions.

As per the aforementioned report, Los Merengues do not see value in his presence and wish to ship him off as promptly as possible. The player, however, has no intention of leaving just yet, despite being disappointed with the lack of opportunities.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has not allowed the 31-year-old to feature regularly for Real Madrid this season. Despite being fit, Hazard has only been allowed to play for 877 minutes this season, landing him in 17th place in terms of minutes played. Such mistreatment could just about compel anyone to leave, but the former Chelsea star is putting his family first.

The report claims Hazard’s family is happy in Madrid and are not looking to move, especially with their newborn son. Keeping his family’s wishes in mind, the Belgium international has decided to run down his original contract with the Spanish giants.

The Real Madrid no. 7 is out of contract in June 2024 and earns €15million net per year.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard does not have any offers

The report also claims that no football club has approached Los Merengues with an offer for their most expensive signing in history. Even Hazard’s former club Chelsea have not expressed interest in having their superstar back at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being in a stagnant state in the Spanish capital, the Belgian is rarely seen with a long face. His easygoing persona has made him a favorite in the dressing room. His admirers at the club wish for him to be happy again, even if that means a permanent or loan transfer in the summer.

