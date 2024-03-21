Real Madrid overcome biggest hurdle in drawn-out Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Reports

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reportedly agreed a deal for the Frenchman to join them this summer. The forward is a free agent once his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.

As per a report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via The Trivela Effect, Real Madrid have sealed the signing of Mbappe. He reports that the final hurdle of the Frenchman's wages has now been settled and that he will be earning close to the top earners at the club – Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

PSG and Mbappe are yet to officially confirm the decision to part ways this summer. The 25-year-old, however, is adamant on leaving the Ligue 1 side when his contract expires at the end of the season.

He said last summer:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi was quizzed on the striker earlier this season and said:

"When we have both decided, we will let you know what's gonna happen with Mbappé."

When Al Khelaifi was asked the same question last summer, he said:

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

Apart from Real Madrid, reports suggested that Liverpool and Chelsea were also interested in Kylian Mbappe.

"You never know what can happen in the future" - When Kylian Mbappe admitted that Real Madrid dream was still on

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid in 2022 but he made a dramatic U-turn and signed a new contract at PSG. Soon after, he was quizzed by the BBC if his dream of moving to the Spanish side was over.

"You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain," Mbappe said.

He added:

"Never over. It was last week I made the decision to stay. First of all I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League tabled a €300 million bid for Kylian Mbappe last summer but the striker rejected the move.