Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on Barcelona star’s future: Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly monitoring the situation of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. At only 17 years of age, Yamal has risen to become one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe.

Ad

Lamine Yamal rose through the ranks of Barcelona's famed youth academy, La Masia. The Spaniard made his senior team debut in April 2023 in LaLiga and quickly became an integral part of the Blaugrana attack. The youngster is often lauded for his playmaking abilities and dribbling, as he has contributed 18 goals and 23 assists in 84 outings for Barcelona across competitions.

According to reports by Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal's meteoric rise has drawn transfer interest from multiple big-shots across Europe, including Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Los Blancos reportedly enquired about Yamal's future to his agent, Jorge Mendes. However, Mendes shut them down as the Spaniard is not interested in joining the Catalans' rivals.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, PSG have also been monitoring the situation and believe they could lure Lamine Yamal into joining them for a lucrative deal. The French outfit have previously drawn legends like Neymar Jr for a record €222 million transfer fee from the Catalan outfit and wish to replicate the same with Yamal.

The aforementioned report also indicates transfer interest for Lamine Yamal from multiple Premier League giants. Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing the Blaugrana superstar.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have no interest in selling Yamal while the youngster is also committed to his boyhood side. La Blaugrana are working on extending his contract until June 2030 once he turns 18 this year. The deal will reportedly also see the Spain international getting a major salary hike.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal makes feelings clear about joining Real Madrid in the future

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal was asked whether he would be open to joining the Catalans' archrivals Real Madrid in the future. Yamal promptly denied the same and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

Ad

"Real Madrid move one day? No way. No chance. Impossible. No."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lamine Yamal has scored against Real Madrid in both El Clasicos this season. During Barca's 4-0 win over Los Blancos in LaLiga, Yamal scored the third goal of the night and performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Calma' celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yamal was also exceptional in the Catalans' 5-2 win over Los Blancos in the Supercopa de Espana final in January. The 17-year-old scored Barca's first goal of the night to equalize against Kylian Mbappe's strike in the fifth minute. The triumph also marked Yamal's first trophy with Barca.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback