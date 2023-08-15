Real Madrid picked Kepa Arrizabalaga over David De Gea due to two key reasons - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly decided against signing David de Gea this summer after considering the move.

Manchester United released him as a free agent last month after an 11-year stay at the club. According to the Athletic (@MadridUniversal on X), Los Blancos were not confident about reaching an agreement on the salary and contract length with the Spaniard.

Instead, Real Madrid signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal without a clause to make the deal permanent. His deal at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2025, and as per El Futbolero, Real Madrid will pay him a total of €9.11 million for the season in wages.

Arrizabalaga, 29, will step in for Thibaut Courtois, who will miss several months this season due to an ACL injury. They have Andrey Lunin in their ranks but Los Merengues are reportedly unconvinced about the 24-year-old Ukrainian's ability.

According to Fabrizio Romano, De Gea has attracted interest from Al-Nassr and Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old could snub the Saudi Pro League to join the Bavarian giants, who could use a replacement for Manuel Neuer (37).

Kepa Arrizabalaga clarifies he wants to stay with Real Madrid

Kepa Arrizabalaga was visibly in awe of Real Madrid during his unveiling earlier today.

The Spaniard went as far as to say in clear terms that he wanted the club to sign him permanently next summer. His contract at the Santiago Bernabeu doesn't have any option to make the transfer permanent.

Arrizabalaga said at his unveiling, via @FabrizioRomano on X:

"I hope that with my performances Real Madrid will decide to keep me after the loan. This club is legendary."

The 28-year-old hasn't had a consistently pleasant time in west London, making high-profile errors over the course of his five-year stay. He is also not exemplary with the ball at his feet.

But there were spells where the former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper was Chelsea's undisputed No. 1. He kept 59 clean sheets in 163 games across competitions since his €80 million transfer from the Basque club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have Robert Sanchez as their first-choice goalkeeper after signing him from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.