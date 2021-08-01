Real Madrid planning on a swap deal with AC Milan involving star midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid have demanded AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli in a swap deal which would see 29-year-old attacking midfielder Isco join the San Siro club.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Isco is one of the main transfer targets for AC Milan this summer. They plan to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, who joined rivals Inter Milan on a free transfer, with the Spaniard. Isco might have a difficult time getting into the Real Madrid starting XI following the return of Martin Odegaard from Arsenal.

The Rossoneri have already had a €18 million bid rejected by Real Madrid for Isco. Los Blancos believe the figure is too low for the 29-year-old midfielder and would instead demand Alessio Romagnoli as part of the deal.

The 26-year-old Italian defender has been touted to leave AC Milan this summer. Real Madrid's rivals Barcelona have also shown interest in signing the Rossoneri skipper.

However, Real Madrid have a huge hole in their defense following the departure of club captain Sergio Ramos. They have also reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Raphael Varane to the Red Devils. Los Blancos are therefore in dire need of a new centre-back to support the likes of David Alaba and Eder Militao.

A move to Real Madrid could benefit Alessio Romagnoli after losing his place in the AC Milan starting XI

Alessio Romagnoli joined AC Milan in 2015 from AS Roma. The 26-year-old was made club captain in 2018 following Leonardo Bonucci's return to Juventus. Despite being club captain for more than three years now, Romagnoli has lost his place in the starting XI following the arrival of Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea on loan.

Having now made his loan move permanent for around €29 million, Romagnoli's time at the San Siro might be coming to an end. However, Real Madrid could offer a potential lifeline for the 26-year-old centre-back.

The Spanish giants are in dire need of a backup centre-back. Los Blancos have signed David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich. However, the Austrian international is not a natural centre-back, which leaves Carlo Ancelotti with just Nacho, Eder Militao and an unproven Jesus Vallejo in defense.

