Real Madrid not pleased with Erling Haaland's father's comments about the club being third choice for the Manchester City striker - Reports 

Marca reports that Real Madrid have been left irritated by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's father's comments about the La Liga side being third-choice for the Norweigan.

Alfie Inge Haaland revealed in a documentary that Madrid were the third choice as potential suitors for his son this past summer.

Erling Haaland's team formed a ranking of which team is best suited for the former Borussia Dortmund to join, and Los Blancos scored six out of ten, per Manchester Evening News.

Karim Benzema's form and the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu played a big part in that ranking.

However, Real Madrid have taken issue with their name being used in such scenario's to give assets more value by association.

The reigning La Liga champions are unhappy with being viewed as third-choice suitors to the likes of Manchester City.

The Norweigan striker ended up at the Etihad Stadium and has been in scintillating form since arriving from Dortmund for £54 million.

He has found the net an astounding 14 times in just 10 appearances.

Madrid's Benzema has incurred a thigh injury at the start of the new season but the French striker has bagged four goals in six.

Meanwhile, Mbappe never arrived at Madrid as he signed a new three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain. The forward has netted 11 goals in 10 appearances.

Real Madrid's anger over being deemed third choice in race for Haaland understandable

The Norweigan gave City the thumbs up

Real Madrid will always find themselves a talking point when it comes to a top talent who is on the move such as Haaland.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are the most successful side in Champions League history, winning the competition a record 14 times.

They are the current holders as well as the reigning La Liga champions, so they would not envision a player would desire wanting to head to any other club.

However, it became clear that the Norweigan desired a move to City and the reasons cited for snubbing Madrid are legitimate.

The Norweigan would clearly have reservations over being viewed as the second-choice striker to Benzema.

If Mbappe were to have arrived, that would only have further increased the competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “The pressure will always be there no matter what. My dream is the Champions League, to win it.”



Nevertheless, both Real Madrid and City have made eye-catching starts to their respective seasons.

Ancelotti's men sit second in the La Liga table with six wins out of six and have a game in hand on league leaders Barcelona who are a point ahead.

They have won every competitive game they have played so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Haaland is firing City up the table with Guardiola's side sitting second with five wins and two draws.

