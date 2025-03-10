Real Madrid plot €55m swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate lined up to replace Luka Modric: Reports

Real Madrid are exploring a move for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese national teammate Vitinha as a potential replacement for Luka Modric. While the Spanish giants are not too keen on seeing Modric leave, the legendary Croat midfielder has now turned 39, and they need to think about the inevitable.

Ad

Modric continues to be a fixture in Valdebebas. He has played nearly 2,000 minutes in 42 games in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. However, there is no certainty that he will remain beyond the summer transfer window, regardless of how much he has helped in the squad.

As such, Real Madrid have looked to the transfer market to find a player who can affect the club immediately and fill the void left by the legend. The Spanish giants are planning a bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, as per Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal).

Ad

Trending

The 25-year-old is a regular fixture at the Parc des Princes, logging over 2,600 minutes in 37 matches in all competitions. He also scored six goals and made two assists from his deep-lying position in the midfield. Vitinha is a fellow Portugal international with Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

His quality has been enough to pique the interest of the club's hierarchy at Santiago Bernabeu. That will not be an easy signing though, given his contract doesn't expire until 2029.

Ad

The Spanish giants are very likely going to be looking to spend big money on a move for the highly sought-after player, especially as PSG will be asking a pretty penny for his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Real Madrid planned to leave after spat with Portugal icon

Marcelo spent nine years as Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Real Madrid. However, before the legendary Portuguese striker joined up with Los Blancos in 2009, he had a serious on-field spat with Marcelo during international duty.

Ad

When the former Brazilian left-back learned that Ronaldo would be his new teammate, he contemplated leaving Valdebebas. Speaking to La Revuelta, he said (via Sports Illustrated):

"My relationship with Cristiano started with a fight. I kicked him; he was very fast. He passed by, elbowed me, and I kicked him, and he grabbed me by the neck. I tried as well but he was very tall. I received the message that Madrid was going to sign him in two months. And I thought, blimey, I'm leaving."

Marcelo eventually created one of the best left-flank partnerships with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. They went on to win four UEFA Champions League trophies together with Los Blancos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback