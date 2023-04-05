Real Madrid plot €70 million move to sign PSG target: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are interested in signing €70 million rated attacker Rafael Leao. Leao currently plays for Serie A side AC Milan. The Portuguese winger has so far enjoyed a productive season with the Rossoneri.

In 36 matches for the Milan club, Leao has scored 11 goals and has provided 10 assists across competitions this term.

The aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti urged the club to sign Leao last summer. However, a move didn't materialize and the player stayed put in Italy.

Calciomercato recently reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Leao. However, Milan reportedly put a €150 million price tag on the player.

Considering the Portuguse's talent and his tender age (23), he surely has a bright future ahead. Whether Los Blancos' €70 million move is enough to sign him remains to be seen.

Real Madrid are interested in former PSG manager

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's future is uncertain. While the Italian's current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season, he has been linked with becoming the new Brazil coach at the end of the season.

According to reports, Los Blancos are interested in former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has been out of job since parting ways with the Parisian club at the end of last season.

While Pochettino was also among the top candidates to become the new Chelsea manager after Graham Potter's sacking, the Blues are not holding talks with him at the moment.

Pochettino has also been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs recently parted ways with Antonio Conte via mutual consent. Along with Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann is also in the team's plan to become their next manager.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, have not been at their brilliant best this season. While they are still active in the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish giants are 12 points behind Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title at the moment.

A managerial change might happen one way or the other at the end of the season. Whether Pochettino becomes the next manager or not remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes