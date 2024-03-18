Real Madrid plot move for Argentine star dubbed as next Enzo Fernandez - Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are reportedly looking forward to signing Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has been dubbed the next Enzo Fernandez.

Mastantuono, who currently plies his trade for Argentine side River Plate, plays as an offensive midfielder as well as a winger. However, the 16-year-old's contract was set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Nevertheless, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the player signed a new contract with River Plate, which will keep him at the club until December 2026.

As per Football Transfers, top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona are interested in the Argentine midfielder, who has been dubbed as the next Enzo Fernandez. Franco Mastantuono's release clause is expected to be around €50 million, according to the aforementioned report.

Enzo Fernandez also played for River Plate before he left the Argentine side to join Benfica in July 2022. For Los Millonarios, the 21-year-old made 53 appearances, bagging 12 goals and 10 assists.

The midfielder became a target of some top European clubs after his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he scored a goal and provided an assist. In January 2023, he was signed by Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of €121 million.

Real Madrid joins the race to sign Chelsea target in upcoming summer transfer window - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro in the upcoming summer transfer, as per Spanish publication MARCA. The French defender has also been linked with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

As per the aforementioned report, Lille will demand an amount of €100 million for the French defender. Yoro's current contract with the Ligue 1 side is set to expire in the summer of 2025. As a result, several sides have expressed interest in signing the 18-year-old.

This season, the French defender has made 35 appearances for LOSC Lille across all competitions, scoring three goals. In Ligue 1, Yoro has made 25 appearances for Lille, where he has managed to keep 14 clean sheets.

Les Dogues are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 table with 43 points in 26 matches. They will next be in action against RC Lens on March 29 (Friday).