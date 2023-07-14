Real Madrid plot move to sign former La Masia star as replacement for Dani Carvajal - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for former Barcelona academy player Arnau Martinez.

According to El Nacional, Carlo Ancelotti wants the club to sign an upgrade on Lucas Vazquez and Daniel Carvajal. They showed interest in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Achraf Hakimi and Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

However, PSG are unwilling to negotiate for the Morocco international and Fresneda has a host of suitors lined up for him. This situation has forced Real Madrid to consider Martinez, who is currently playing for Girona.

The Spaniard spent six years in La Masia until his exit in 2016. A move to Girona followed two years later, where he has since established himself as a first-team regular.

Martinez, 20, has already registered six goals and 12 assists in 97 senior games across competitions for the Spanish club. He is valued at €15 million and still has two years left on his contract at the Estadi Montilivi.

The Girona full-back is a defense-oriented right-back who can also play as a centre-back if and when needed. It remains to be seen if he will open to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he could have to fight for regular playing time in the initial stages.

Arda Guler lays down his goals after Real Madrid transfer

Arda Guler has claimed that he wants to go down in history as a legend for Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old signed for Los Blancos earlier this month for a fee of €30 million with add-ons. Speaking in a recent interview, he told the club's official website:

"“I want to go down in the history of this club, I would love to become a legend. This club has won so many trophies throughout history. I have just seen all the European Cups and I can say it's the most incredible feeling. I have come to Real Madrid, a huge club, to work hard and evolve my game and my career."

Guler can play down either flank and as a No. 10. He has already confirmed that he will not go out for a loan spell and will fight for first-team action from the get-go. He was also chased by Barcelona but the Catalan giants failed to pip Real Madrid in the race.

The Turkish playmaker can be hopeful about his chances under Carlo Ancelotti next season following Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio's departures in attack.