Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move to sign Chelsea right-back Reece James next summer.

Los Blancos have been linked with James for a while now, and Defensa Central (h/t The Hard Tackle) claim they're still keeping tabs on him. Apparently, theyr'e willing to table a €50 million bid for him and see him as an ideal successor for Daniel Carvajal.

Carvajal (31) is out of contract in June 2025 and could decline with time while Lucas Vazquez (32), his back-up, is in the final year of his deal. It would be a surprise if Chelsea let James go especially after making him captain this summer.

The England international has had a number of injury problems in the last 18 months but continues to be one of Premier League's finest full-backs. He's currently sidelined with a hamstring problem, with Malo Gusto acting as Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice right-back.

James has been at Chelsea all his life, and in his 17 years at the club, has recorded 11 goals and 20 assists in 148 senior games across competitions for the senior team. He's also tied down on a long-term deal that expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond the season

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga secured a season-long loan move to Real Madrid this season to temporarily replace Thibaut Courtois in goal.

The Belgian superstar is sidelined with a long-term ACL injury, and Kepa is seen as his replacement over Andriy Lunin. The Spaniard, 28, has confirmed that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the end of the campaign.

The former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper, whose contract at Stamford Bridge doesn't expire before 2025, told COPE at a recent press conference (h/t Tribuna):

"My intention is to stay for more than a year. I felt it was time for a change of scenery. I wanted to stay. But it only took a couple of calls because when Real Madrid call, it is different. I felt the Chelsea project was not the right one."

Kepa has started both of Real Madrid's last two La Liga games. Chelsea, meanwhile, have Robert Sanchez in goal, who was signed for £25 million from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Kepa has had his fair share of ups and downs in west London since arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2028. He has kept 59 clean sheets in 163 games for the club across competitions.

The Spain international has failed to cement his position as the Blues' No. 1 on a consistent basis. At Real Madrid, the situation could be the same once Courtois returns.