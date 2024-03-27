Real Madrid plot surprise move for ex-Manchester United star David de Gea: Reports

For the 2024-25 season, Real Madrid are considering adding former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to their squad. Since the Red Devils released De Gea last summer, he has not played professional football or been with a club, but he seems to be holding out for a chance, as he has not retired.

After a lengthy tenure with Manchester United, De Gea's watch ended at Old Trafford. He notably stood between the sticks for 545 games, cementing his place as one of the best players to have ever played for the Red Devils. However, the Premier League giants were headed in another direction with their goalkeeping, and opted to let him go, signing Andre Onana to take his place instead.

According to Relevo (via Tribal Football), De Gea was hopeful Real Madrid would get in touch with him after Thibaut Courtois sustained an injury at the start of the season. Los Blancos had to hunt for a replacement goalkeeper, and they are believed to have thought about signing De Gea. In the end, though, they went with Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea.

Now that Kepa is expected to return to Chelsea and Andriy Lunin is requesting more playing time, Real Madrid are once again considering De Gea. Lunin might not stay at the Santiago Bernabeu much longer, given interest from other clubs in Europe. This means Madrid may need another goalkeeper soon, and given his extensive experience and current availability, De Gea is an option.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plan for Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho amid Real Madrid's interest

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Alejandro Garnacho to remain with the club, even if Real Madrid are very interested. Garnacho, who will turn 20 in July, has developed into one of United's best players.

He has had an outstanding first season in the starting lineup, scoring five goals and dishing out three assists across 26 games in the Premier League. Due to his achievements, he has been given precedence over Antony in the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag. He has also established himself as a mainstay on Argentina's national squad.

Considering Real Madrid's dominance in European football, Garnacho's ability and potential have piqued the Spanish giants' interest in him. However, according to TalkSPORT (via Sport Bible), Ratcliffe firmly wants to keep Garnacho in Manchester.