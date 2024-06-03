Real Madrid plotting 3 signings after Kylian Mbappe including 16-year-old who has Lionel Messi tribute tattoo: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make three new signings after Kylian Mbappe including 16-year-old Franco Mastantuono, who has a Lionel Messi tribute tattoo. With only an official announcement pending, the 25-year-old forward is expected to arrive at Santiago Bernabeu, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract expiring on June 30, 2024. Mbappe has been linked with a move to Los Blancos over many seasons now.

Brazilian striker, Endrick, 17, will also be joining the UEFA Champions League winners this summer.

Real Madrid are looking to sign Bayern Munich forward Alphonso Davies, Ligue 1 club Lille defender Leny Yoro, and Primera División club River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

These potential signings can ensure Los Blancos a solid squad for the future.

In his recent column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano wrote about Real Madrid's upcoming plans in the summer transfer window:

"For now obviously the plan is to announce this historic Mbappe signing, and after that they want to sign the new deals for Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. Then we’ll have to see what they decide to do as they have other interesting targets."

Fabrizio Romano then mentioned the potential signings for Los Blancos this summer:

"One name, as mentioned before, is Alphonso Davies. We’ll have to see what happens on that as it’s gone a bit quiet while we wait on the player’s decision after Bayern Munich offered him a new contract. Leny Yoro also remains on their list but it will depend on what kind of price tag Lille ask for. 16-year-old River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono is also being monitored."

Along with the Champions League title, Carlo Ancelotti's squad also claimed the La Liga title, and Supercopa de España this season. Real Madrid will be playing against Europa League champions Atalanta BC in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14, 2024.

Real Madrid's potential transfer target Franco Mastantuono opens up about his Lionel Messi tribute tattoo

Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono opened up about the tattoo he has as a tribute to Lionel Messi. The 16-year-old started his senior career with River Plate in 2024. He was first approached by manager Pablo Aimar to join the Argentina national under-17 team squad when he was only 15.

Mastantuono's impressive performances with the River Plate youth teams caught the attention of Argentina national under-20 team coach Javier Mascherano, who asked him to train with the team in mid-2022.

Speaking of his tattoo about Lionel Messi, Franco Mastantuono was quoted as saying by @AlbicelesteTalk on X:

"I have 18/12/22 tattooed because of Messi. He is my idol and I follow him a lot, we all celebrated the World Cup for him."

The young Argentina star opened up about his admiration for Lionel Messi, adding:

"I wear '30' for him, the truth is that I admire him and wearing this number is something very beautiful."

Franco Mastantuono won the Supercopa Argentina with River Plate in 2023.